Review: Guilherme Guido has high hopes for London Roar this ISL season

By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Sports
Budapest - Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido has high hopes for the London Roar swimming team in this sophomore International Swimming League (ISL) season.
A backstroke king, Guido has challenged his London Roar teammates to keep raising the bar as the swimming team aims to pull a win this season.
Last week, as Digital Journal reported, London Roar triumphed over the Los Angeles Current, Tokyo Frog Kings, and the DC Trident.
Guido was victorious in the men's 50 meter and 100 meter backstroke races. The 33-year-old Brazilian swimmer bested Ryan Murphy, the captain of the Los Angeles Current, leaving the American in second place in both races.
Guilherme Guido of London Roar
Guilherme Guido of London Roar
Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL
He remarked that the races are getting faster and they are expecting to get better in every competition. Guido noted that they knew it was going to be hard, especially against Los Angeles Current and Tokyo Frog Kings, so it was very nice to win those two backstroke races.
Guido described it as an honor to swim against Ryan Murphy and Ryosuke Irie of the Tokyo Frog Kings. "I am very happy to win the two races in this match and am looking forward to helping the London Roar again in the next one," Guido remarked in a press statement.
Guilherme Guido of London Roar
Guilherme Guido of London Roar
Photo Courtesy of ISL
Most impressive about Guido is the fact that he hasn't raced since December of 2019. "The first match was a little bit weird, especially the 50 meters on the turns," Guido said.
He shared that he felt a little better on the next ones after he worked on them, so he expects to continue improving, especially on his starts.
Guido has officially broken the 50 second mark in the 100 meters 17 times in his career, and he is ready to help the London Roar swimming team win the ISL title this season.
Guilherme Guido of London Roar
Guilherme Guido of London Roar
Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL
