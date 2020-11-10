Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic and university swimming coach Greg Meehan was featured in the "Champion's Mojo" podcast. Digital Journal has the recap. Although confidence may not be intrinsic for everybody, it can be developed with small steps and consistent habits. He opened up about how he motivates his college and Olympic swimmers while he maintains work-life harmony. Meehan added that work-life harmony is being peaceful with the choices you are making, even if it is not always equal. When asked what commonalities he sees among champions, he noted that confidence is imperative, and it can be developed over time with small habits and routines. Also, taking things one day at a time prevents one from feeling overwhelmed and helps people be focused more. To learn more about this podcast episode, check out the official For more information on the Webby-nominated podcast Champion's Mojo, visit their To learn more about acclaimed swimming coach Greg Meehan, follow him on Greg Meehan USA Swimming Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with He was interviewed by hosts Kelly Palace and Maria Parker. Meegan acknowledged that for him, "life is all about people and most importantly, the people you surround yourself with," and rightfully so. He is a firm believer that confidence can be built.Although confidence may not be intrinsic for everybody, it can be developed with small steps and consistent habits. He opened up about how he motivates his college and Olympic swimmers while he maintains work-life harmony.Meehan added that work-life harmony is being peaceful with the choices you are making, even if it is not always equal.When asked what commonalities he sees among champions, he noted that confidence is imperative, and it can be developed over time with small habits and routines. Also, taking things one day at a time prevents one from feeling overwhelmed and helps people be focused more.To learn more about this podcast episode, check out the official Champion's Mojo website For more information on the Webby-nominated podcast Champion's Mojo, visit their official homepage To learn more about acclaimed swimming coach Greg Meehan, follow him on Twitter : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Greg Meehan back in the fall of 2019. More about Greg Meehan, Champion's Mojo, Podcast, Coach, Swimming Greg Meehan Champion s Mojo Podcast Coach Swimming