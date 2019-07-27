Email
Review: Greece wins silver medal at the 2019 FINA World Championships

By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Sports
Gwangju - On July 27, Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev won Greece a silver medal at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Gkolomeev won the silver medal in the men's 50 meter freestyle race with a time of 21.45 seconds. The 26-year-old Greek swimmer tied for second place with Bruno Fratus of Brazil.
American swimmer Caeleb Dressel won first place with a time of 21.04 seconds, a championship record and American record. Dressel's swim was the fourth fastest swim of all time.
Gkolomeev also competed in the men's 50 meter butterfly but did not advance to the finals.
Thus far, this marked Greece's sole medal at the 2019 FINA World Championships. On July 28, Greek swimmer Apostolos Christou will be competing in the men's 50 meter backstroke final.
Gkolomeev competed for Greece at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games respectively. He is the son of the late Olympic swimmer Tsvetan Golomeev, who competed for Bulgaria.
At the 2018 European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow, Gkolomeev won the silver medal in the men's 50 meter freestyle, and at the 2018 Mediterranean Games in Tarragon, Spain, he took home the gold medal in the men's 50 meter butterfly.
To learn more about Kristian Gkolomeev, follow him on Instagram and his official Facebook page.
