Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Glasgow - Greek track and field fans have a major reason to celebrate. Greece triumphed with four medals at the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships that took place from March 1 to 3 in Glasgow. Greek high jumper Konstadinos Baniotis was tied for the silver medal in the men's high jump with 2.26 meters, with Andriy Protsenko from Ukraine. A bronze medal was not awarded in this event, while Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi took home the gold with 2.32 meters, a European lead this season. In the women's pole vault, Greek athlete Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou claimed the bronze medal with 4.65 meters. Holly Bradshaw from Great Britain took home the silver with 4.75 meters and Russian pole vaulter, Anzhelika Sidorova, won the gold medal with 4.85 meters. Sidorova was the favorite this entire season since she held the world-leading mark at 4.91 meters. These included one gold medal, two silver medals, and one bronze medal. Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou won the gold medal in the men's long jump with 8.38 meters. This jump was a European lead, a world-leading mark, as well as a national record for Greece and new personal best for Tentoglou in the indoor track and field. This past summer, as Digital Journal reported , Tentoglou won the gold medal in the men's long jump at the 2018 European Championships.Greek high jumper Konstadinos Baniotis was tied for the silver medal in the men's high jump with 2.26 meters, with Andriy Protsenko from Ukraine. A bronze medal was not awarded in this event, while Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi took home the gold with 2.32 meters, a European lead this season. Paraskevi "Voula" Papachristou came in second place in the women's triple jump, while setting a new personal best of 14.50 meters. This past summer, Papachristou won the gold at the European Championships.In the women's pole vault, Greek athlete Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou claimed the bronze medal with 4.65 meters. Holly Bradshaw from Great Britain took home the silver with 4.75 meters and Russian pole vaulter, Anzhelika Sidorova, won the gold medal with 4.85 meters. Sidorova was the favorite this entire season since she held the world-leading mark at 4.91 meters. More about Greece, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Paraskevi Papachristou, Long jump, triple jump Greece Miltiadis Tentoglou Paraskevi Papachrist... Long jump triple jump high jump pole vault