Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 'Golden' Caeleb Dressel shatters Michael Phelps' world record Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Gwangju - On July 26, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel had a major reason to celebrate. He smashed Michael Phelps' world record at the 2019 FINA World Championships.
Dressel won the men's 100 meter butterfly final with a time of 49.50 seconds, which is a new world record in the event. He bested Michael Phelps' previous world record of 49.82 seconds that was set back in the summer of 2009.
Fellow American swimmer Jack Conger finished the men's 100 meter butterfly in sixth place with a time of 51.91 seconds.
This marked the second time that a world record by Michael Phelps was smashed at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju. 19-year-old Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak also smashed Phelps' world record in the men's 200 meter butterfly.
A 22-year-old swimmer, Dressel also won gold medals in the men's 50 meter butterfly, where he had set a championship record and an American record, and he won the gold medal in the 100 meter freestyle with yet another American record. Dressel and Team USA also won the first gold medal in these World Championships in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay on July 21.
More about Caeleb Dressel, Michael phelps, Nathan Adrian
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
So much of the Arctic is on fire, you can see it from space
Linda Ronstadt 'The Sound of My Voice' film trailer released
EU partners warn Johnson against Brexit provocation
World champion Sam Kendricks talks camaraderie in the pole vault Special
New plasma tsunamis dubbed 'Terminators' discovered on the Sun
Russia warns of 'consequences' after Ukraine seizes tanker
Review: Alan Walker and A$AP Rocky release soaring 'Live Fast' Special
Hong Kong protesters rally at airport to 'educate' visitors
Review: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders join Adam Lambert and Queen in Texas Special
Canadian police deploy dogs, air surveillance in hunt for murder suspects