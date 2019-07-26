Gwangju
-
On July 26, American swimmer Caeleb Dressel had a major reason to celebrate. He smashed Michael Phelps' world record at the 2019 FINA World Championships.
Dressel won the men's 100 meter butterfly final with a time of 49.50 seconds, which is a new world record in the event. He bested Michael Phelps' previous world record of 49.82 seconds that was set back in the summer of 2009.
Fellow American swimmer Jack Conger finished the men's 100 meter butterfly in sixth place with a time of 51.91 seconds.
This marked the second time that a world record by Michael Phelps was smashed at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju. 19-year-old Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak also smashed Phelps' world record in the men's 200 meter butterfly.
A 22-year-old swimmer, Dressel also won gold medals in the men's 50 meter butterfly, where he had set a championship record and an American record, and he won the gold medal in the 100 meter freestyle with yet another American record. Dressel and Team USA also won the first gold medal in these World Championships in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay on July 21.