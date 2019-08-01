On July 26, Team USA won the gold medal in the women's water polo tournament at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. This marks Team USA's sixth championship title.
They defeated Spain in the final, where Team USA won with a score of 11-6. Spain was the runner-up in the water polo competition claiming the silver medal. Australia came in third place with the bronze medal beating Hungary with a score of 10-9, and as a result, Hungary finished in fourth place.
The roster of athletes of the women's U.S. water polo team includes Amanda Longan, Kiley Neushul, Madeline Musselman, Aria Fischer, Melissa Seidemann, Kaleigh Gilchrist, Rachel Fattal, Makenzie Fischer, Paige Hauschild, Alys Williams, Maggie Steffens, Ashleigh Johnson and Stephania Haralabidis.
As of August 1, the men's and women's national water polo teams
have arrived in Lima, Peru, where they will be competing at the 2019 Pan American Games.
In July of 2018, Digital Journal chatted with water polo player Maggie Steffens
, who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games), and now, a three-time world champion (2015, 2017 and 2019).
