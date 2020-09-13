The Fine Guard Sport Mask is a highly effective anti-viral face mask for athletes. It is designed by health and wellness experts at Fine Hygienic Holding. Digital Journal has the review.
Most recently, four professional pole vaulters (Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz, American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig, Filippino athlete Ernest "EJ" Obiena and Paweł Wojciechowski of Poland) competed at a live
FINEst Pole Vaulter competition that was televised remotely, where they were all wearing Fine Guard Sport Masks.
It is enhanced with Swiss-patented Livinguard technology, that is proven to effectively kill germs, bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
The Fine Guard Sports mask is the sole mask in the globe that is endorsed and recommended by Olympic athletes and physicians of the Medical Wellness Association for prevention of infection.
This journalist tried the Fine Guard Sports mask and was impressed and pleased with the result. It is easy to use, extremely comfortable, as well as to wash. It garners two thumbs up.
Editor-at-Large Markos Papadatos wearing a Fine Guard Sport Face Mask