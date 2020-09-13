Special By By Markos Papadatos 18 hours ago in Sports The Fine Guard Sport Mask is a highly effective anti-viral face mask for athletes. It is designed by health and wellness experts at Fine Hygienic Holding. Digital Journal has the review. FINEst Pole Vaulter competition that was televised remotely, where they were all wearing Fine Guard Sport Masks. It is enhanced with Swiss-patented Livinguard technology, that is proven to effectively kill germs, bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The Fine Guard Sports mask is the sole mask in the globe that is endorsed and recommended by Olympic athletes and physicians of the Medical Wellness Association for prevention of infection. This journalist tried the Fine Guard Sports mask and was impressed and pleased with the result. It is easy to use, extremely comfortable, as well as to wash. It garners two thumbs up. Editor-at-Large Markos Papadatos wearing a Fine Guard Sport Face Mask Markos Papadatos To learn more about Fine Guard Sport Masks, check out their Instagram Most recently, four professional pole vaulters (Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz, American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig , Filippino athlete Ernest "EJ" Obiena and Paweł Wojciechowski of Poland) competed at a liveFINEst Pole Vaulter competition that was televised remotely, where they were all wearing Fine Guard Sport Masks.It is enhanced with Swiss-patented Livinguard technology, that is proven to effectively kill germs, bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19 (Coronavirus).The Fine Guard Sports mask is the sole mask in the globe that is endorsed and recommended by Olympic athletes and physicians of the Medical Wellness Association for prevention of infection.This journalist tried the Fine Guard Sports mask and was impressed and pleased with the result. It is easy to use, extremely comfortable, as well as to wash. It garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Fine Guard Sport Masks, check out their official website , and check them out on Instagram fineguard) on Sep 9, 2020 at 7:15am PDT More about Fine Guard, Mask, Sport, Athletes, Olympic Fine Guard Mask Sport Athletes Olympic