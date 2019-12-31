Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Sports Energy Standard swimmers discussed the importance and relevance of the new International Swimming League (ISL) in regard to the future of the sport. Energy Standard swimming team in the ISL International Swimming League Three-time Olympic medalist swimmer and Energy Standard captain Sarah Sjöström acknowledged that the "ISL had done a lot for swimming." "We are getting all of the swimmers together and I am getting to know so many swimmers from all the different nations," Sjöström said. "We used to race each other at big meets, but now we actually race in the same team, which feels very cool and I feel very lucky to be a part of this. Also, swimming is getting more professional. I think we are going to take a big in the future of sports." Sjöström was also named season MVP of the inaugural ISL season. Energy Standard captain Chad Le Clos noted that the ISL has done a "tremendous" amount for swimming. "It has been a long time coming," he admitted. "The ISL gives swimmers the opportunity to have more longevity and also earn a lot more money and just get more exposure," Le Clos explained. "For me, the most important thing is to be a part of a team. The team dynamic really helps me perform well. Being a part of something special means a lot to me. I hope it will continue to grow and I am confident that it will. Long live the ISL." The goal of the ISL is to help make swimming popular on a regular basis, as opposed to only once every four years at the Summer Olympic Games. Energy Standard , with James Gibson as their Head Coach, was crowned the winners of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) at the grand finale in Las Vegas.Three-time Olympic medalist swimmer and Energy Standard captain Sarah Sjöström acknowledged that the "ISL had done a lot for swimming.""We are getting all of the swimmers together and I am getting to know so many swimmers from all the different nations," Sjöström said. "We used to race each other at big meets, but now we actually race in the same team, which feels very cool and I feel very lucky to be a part of this. Also, swimming is getting more professional. I think we are going to take a big in the future of sports."Sjöström was also named season MVP of the inaugural ISL season.Energy Standard captain Chad Le Clos noted that the ISL has done a "tremendous" amount for swimming. "It has been a long time coming," he admitted."The ISL gives swimmers the opportunity to have more longevity and also earn a lot more money and just get more exposure," Le Clos explained. "For me, the most important thing is to be a part of a team. The team dynamic really helps me perform well. Being a part of something special means a lot to me. I hope it will continue to grow and I am confident that it will. Long live the ISL." More about Energy Standard, isl, Swimming, International Swimming League Energy Standard isl Swimming International Swimmi...