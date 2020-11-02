Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports The Energy Standard swimming team has a major reason to be proud. They won their first International Swimming League (ISL) competition this season in Match 6. Anastasiya Shkurdai triumphed in the women's 100 meter individual medley (IM) with a time of 58.34 seconds, Florent Manaudou won the men's 100 meter individual medley (IM) clocking 51.49 seconds. Siobhan Haughey reigned supreme in the women's 200 meter freestyle, clocking 1:51.42, and on the men's side, Lithuanian swimmer Danas Rapsys made Energy Standard proud with a time of 1:41.23. In the women's 50 meter butterfly, Madeline Banic won first place 24.97, and Benedetta Pilato was superb in the women's 100 meter breaststroke clocking 1:03.89. Ilya Shymanovich of Energy Standard won the men's 100 meter breaststroke in a time of 55.86 seconds, and the mixed 4 x 100 meter freestyle victory went to Energy Standard, clocking 3:16.99. Max Stupin won the men's 400 meter individual medley (IM) for Energy Standard with a time of 4:04.76. Florent Manaudou also was victorious over Szebasztian Szabo of Aqua Centurions in the men's 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 22.27 seconds. The final team standings are as follows: Chad Le Clos in ISL Season 2 Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL James Gibson, MBE is the head coach of this elite swimming team. On Day 2 of ISL Match 6, Siobhan Haughey of Energy Standard won the women's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 51.30 seconds, while Energy Standard team captain Chad Le Clos won the men's 200 meter butterfly, clocking 1:50.57.Anastasiya Shkurdai triumphed in the women's 100 meter individual medley (IM) with a time of 58.34 seconds, Florent Manaudou won the men's 100 meter individual medley (IM) clocking 51.49 seconds.Siobhan Haughey reigned supreme in the women's 200 meter freestyle, clocking 1:51.42, and on the men's side, Lithuanian swimmer Danas Rapsys made Energy Standard proud with a time of 1:41.23.In the women's 50 meter butterfly, Madeline Banic won first place 24.97, and Benedetta Pilato was superb in the women's 100 meter breaststroke clocking 1:03.89.Ilya Shymanovich of Energy Standard won the men's 100 meter breaststroke in a time of 55.86 seconds, and the mixed 4 x 100 meter freestyle victory went to Energy Standard, clocking 3:16.99.Max Stupin won the men's 400 meter individual medley (IM) for Energy Standard with a time of 4:04.76.Florent Manaudou also was victorious over Szebasztian Szabo of Aqua Centurions in the men's 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 22.27 seconds.The final team standings are as follows: Energy Standard in the lead with 609 points, Toronto Titans in second place with 448 points, New York Breakers in third place with 354.5 points, and finally, Aqua Centurions in fourth place with 290.5 points. More about Energy Standard, isl, Swimming, Match, Chad le Clos Energy Standard isl Swimming Match Chad le Clos