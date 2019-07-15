Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Sports Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis has a major reason to be proud. He claimed the silver medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships. 20-year-old German pole vaulter Bo Kanda Lita Baehre won first place with a jump of 5.65 meters, bring home the gold. Frenchman Thibaut Collet won the bronze medal with a clearance of 5.60 meters, same height as Karalis, however, the countback rule worked in Karalis' favor. Speaking of Greece, long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou won the gold medal in the men's long jump with 8.32 meters, a European-lead mark. Earlier this year, as Read More: This year's European Athletics U23 Championships were held in Gävle, Sweden. In the men's pole vault competition, Karalis claimed the silver medal for Greece with a clearance of 5.60 meters. After one failure at 5.50 meters, the 19-year-old Greek athlete passed on his remaining attempts at that height, and subsequently raised the bar to 5.60 meters, which he cleared on his first try.20-year-old German pole vaulter Bo Kanda Lita Baehre won first place with a jump of 5.65 meters, bring home the gold. Frenchman Thibaut Collet won the bronze medal with a clearance of 5.60 meters, same height as Karalis, however, the countback rule worked in Karalis' favor.Speaking of Greece, long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou won the gold medal in the men's long jump with 8.32 meters, a European-lead mark.Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported , Karalis won the national indoor Greek Championships at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Piraeus. Emmanuel Karalis chatted with Digital Journal back in February of 2019 about his brand #FlyManoloFly, and the digital transformation of the sport of pole vault. More about Emmanuel Karalis, European, Championships, Greek, pole vaulter More news from Emmanuel Karalis European Championships Greek pole vaulter pole vault