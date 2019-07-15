Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Emmanuel Karalis wins silver at 2019 European U23 Championships Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Sports
Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis has a major reason to be proud. He claimed the silver medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships.
This year's European Athletics U23 Championships were held in Gävle, Sweden. In the men's pole vault competition, Karalis claimed the silver medal for Greece with a clearance of 5.60 meters. After one failure at 5.50 meters, the 19-year-old Greek athlete passed on his remaining attempts at that height, and subsequently raised the bar to 5.60 meters, which he cleared on his first try.
20-year-old German pole vaulter Bo Kanda Lita Baehre won first place with a jump of 5.65 meters, bring home the gold. Frenchman Thibaut Collet won the bronze medal with a clearance of 5.60 meters, same height as Karalis, however, the countback rule worked in Karalis' favor.
Speaking of Greece, long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou won the gold medal in the men's long jump with 8.32 meters, a European-lead mark.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Karalis won the national indoor Greek Championships at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Piraeus.
Read More: Emmanuel Karalis chatted with Digital Journal back in February of 2019 about his brand #FlyManoloFly, and the digital transformation of the sport of pole vault.
More about Emmanuel Karalis, European, Championships, Greek, pole vaulter
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Rebecca Budig talks 'General Hospital,' Massachusetts fan events Special
Facebook needs 'very high standard' for Libra coin: US Treasury
Italy seizes missile from far-right sympathisers
Digital transformation is causing C-suite tensions
Chatting with James Maslow of Big Time Rush fame: 'Delirious' Special
Agrima Botanicals Corp. has its cannabis licenses revoked
Fuel leak halted blastoff for Indian rocket: reports
Review: Tyler Clary hosts swim clinic at Stony Brook, teaches butterfly Special
Review: Emmanuel Karalis wins silver at 2019 European U23 Championships Special
50th anniversary GALA for Apollo 11 held at Ronald Reagan Library