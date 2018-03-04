Birmingham
On March 4, Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis was able to set a new personal best at the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.
Karalis came in fifth place in this stiff pole vault competition, where he was able to defy gravity, all while setting a new personal best after clearing 5.80 meters. He improved his previous personal best by two centimeters, and that is quite remarkable since he is only 18 years old.
With this performance, Karalis bested fellow Greek pole vaulter Konstantinos Filippidis (who came in 7th place), as well as world junior record holder Armand "Mondo" Duplantis (who finished 8th) with 5.70 meters respectively.
To learn more about Greek pole vault athlete Emmanuel Karalis, follow him on Instagram.
