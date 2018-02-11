In doing so, Karalis set a world junior record
for his age group. At the same event, he also cleared 5.71 meters, where he surpassed his personal best from last year (5.70 meters). Karalis also attempted 5.86 meters
, to show that the men's national record in Greece is also within his reach.
With this vault, Karalis secured the standard for the 2018 IAAF World Championships in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which will take place next month from March 2 to 4, 2018.
An 18-year-old track and field athlete, Karalis will be competing with the best pole vaulters in the world, which will include 2016 Olympic medalists Thiago Braz
, Renaud Lavillenie and Sam Kendricks, as well as European and world champions.
A few weeks prior, as Digital Journal previously reported
, Karalis kicked off the new year with a vault over 5.65 meters, which he cleared in Jablonec, Czech Republic.
