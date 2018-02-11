Email
Review: Emmanuel Karalis sets a pole vault personal best with 5.78 meters

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Sports
Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis has a major reason to celebrate. The teenager just jumped over 5.78 meters in pole vault.
In doing so, Karalis set a world junior record for his age group. At the same event, he also cleared 5.71 meters, where he surpassed his personal best from last year (5.70 meters). Karalis also attempted 5.86 meters, to show that the men's national record in Greece is also within his reach.
With this vault, Karalis secured the standard for the 2018 IAAF World Championships in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which will take place next month from March 2 to 4, 2018.
An 18-year-old track and field athlete, Karalis will be competing with the best pole vaulters in the world, which will include 2016 Olympic medalists Thiago Braz, Renaud Lavillenie and Sam Kendricks, as well as European and world champions.
A few weeks prior, as Digital Journal previously reported, Karalis kicked off the new year with a vault over 5.65 meters, which he cleared in Jablonec, Czech Republic.
Read More: Digital Journal had the privilege to interview Emmanuel Karalis this past September.
More about Emmanuel Karalis, world junior record, pole vaulter, pole vault, Thiago Braz
