Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis has a major reason to celebrate. He kicked off the 2018 indoor season with a 5.65 meter clearance.
Karalis' 5.65 meter clearance in pole vault on January 20, 2018, was enough to secure him a first place spot in Jablonec in Czech Republic. Most impressive is the fact that Karalis is only 18 years old.
Thus far, with this jump, Karalis ranks in the Top 10 best pole vault indoor performances of 2018. The world leader in this year's indoor pole vault season is world record holder, Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie with 5.86 meters.
On February 13, 2016, Karalis had set a world junior record, where he had cleared 5.53 meters, at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Athens, Greece. At the time, Karalis was only 16 years old.
To learn more about Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis, check out his official Facebook page and Twitter page.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with the teenage pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis about his athletic career in pole vault, as well as the digital transformation of track and field.