Review: Eliza McCartney clears 4.94 meters, new world leader

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
New Zealand pole vaulter Eliza McCartney has a major reason to be proud. On July 17, McCartney cleared 4.94 meters in the women's pole vault competition in Jockrim, Germany.
4.94 meters, which she cleared on her third and final attempt, is a new world leading mark, besting American Jennifer Suhr's previous world lead of 4.93 meters. It is also a personal best for McCartney and a new national record for New Zealand. McCartney also attempted 5.01 meters once with no success.
With this clearance, McCartney is third in the all-time women's pole vault rankings, right behind American pole vaulter Sandi Morris (5 meters), and world record holder, Russian athlete Yelena Isinbayeva (5.06 meters).
Tomorrow, July 20, 2018, McCartney will be competing at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco, where she will face competition from such noteworthy pole vaulters as Katie Nageotte, Jennifer Suhr, 2018 World Indoor Champion Sandi Morris, Anzhelika Sidorova and 2017 World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi.
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, McCartney claimed the bronze medal in the women's pole vault, where she had set a then-national record of 4.80 meters.
