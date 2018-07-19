Two-time Olympic gold medalist skier David Wise has a major reason to celebrate. He won his first-ever ESPY award on July 18.
David Wise took home the 2018 ESPY award for "Best Male Action Sports Athlete," where he bested such nominees as Henrik Harlaut (Skiing), Kelvin Hoefler (Skateboarding) and Marcus Kleveland (Snowboarding).
Wise was also nominated for "Best Male Olympian," but that award went to fellow American snowboarder Shaun White.
At the Pyeongchang Olympics, Wise was able to defend his gold medal in the men's halfpipe, which he also earned in 2014 in Sochi.
18-year-old American snowboarder Chloe Kim won in the "Best Female Action Sports Athlete" category, and she was honored as "Best Female Athlete," and "Best Female Olympian."
David Wise
Courtesy of David Wise
Aside from his skiing endeavors, Wise is also the author of his children's book, Very Bear and The Butterfly. It is available in Kindle format on Amazon, and via the publisher's website.
