Pyeongchang - American freestyle skier David Wise has a major reason to be proud. He won his second Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Fellow American skier Alex Ferreira came in second place in the men's halfpipe, with the silver medal, while Australian teenage skier Nico Porteous claimed the bronze medal. This marks Wise's second consecutive gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games. Wise previously won the gold at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi in the same event (men's halfpipe). Wise is also a four-time winner of the Winter X Games that are held in Aspen, Colorado (2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018). David Wise Courtesy of David Wise Aside from his athletic endeavors, Wise is a family man: a husband to Alexandra, and a father to two children, a daughter (Nayeli Grace) and a son (Malachi); moreover, he is a published author of his first children's book, Very Bear and The Butterfly. To learn more about two-time Olympic gold medalist skier David Wise, check out his official website, and follow him on Facebook. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, that were held in in Pyeongchang, Wise may have fallen on his first two runs in the halfpipe, however, he came back stronger than ever on his third and final attempt, where he landed double corks in four different directions, which were enough to secure him the lead, and subsequently win the gold medal for Team U.S.A. He scored 97.20, which was a career best for Wise.