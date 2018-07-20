Email
article imageReview: Cristiano Ronaldo wins 2018 ESPY award for 'Men's Soccer Player' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
On July 18, world renowned soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo was honored with a 2018 ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) award.
Ronaldo (Real Madrid C.F./Portugal) was named "Best International Men's Soccer Player," where he bested competition from such soccer players as Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona/Argentina), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool F.C./Egypt) and Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain F.C./Brazil).
He was also nominated for the 2018 ESPY award for "Best Play," for his bicycle kick goal against Juventus.
Australian soccer player Sam Kerr was named "Best International Women's Soccer Player," where she triumphed over Pernille Harder (VfL Wolfsburg/Denmark), Lieke Martens (FC Barcelona Femení/Netherlands) and Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign FC/England).
Other 2018 ESPY winners included American snowboarder Shaun White for "Best Male Olympian" and "Best Olympic Moment," and American skier David Wise for "Best Male Action Sports Athlete."
To learn more about internationally recognized soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, check out his official website, and follow him on Twitter.
