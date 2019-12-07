The 2019 Toyota U.S. Open closed with a record-breaking night, and Olympic swimmer Cody Miller was an integral part of this year's competition.
Cody Miller triumphed in the men's 200 meter breaststroke final, where he won with a time of 2:09.67, which is a U.S. Open meet record.
He bested Dmitriy Balandin who came in second place clocking 2:09.71, and fellow breaststroker Andrew Wilson, who finished in third place with a time of 2:10.10.
Regarding his win in the men's 200 meter breaststroke, Miller expressed that he was really happy with his performance.
"My time is kind of irrelevant right now I think. I just don't put a whole lot of stock into those things," he said, prior to noting that it's "just a matter of racing the field because every time you get behind the blocks, you just don't know what is going to happen so you race the field." "Tonight, was a good race for me," he admitted.
"It's been wild," Miller said. "It's a roller coaster, there are a lot of highs and also a lot of lows and I think it's important for everyone to just know that. The best swimmers in the pool have bad days and bad races, and thankfully today was a good race," he explained.
On the previous night, he finished in third place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke final with a time of 59.92 seconds, behind Andrew Wilson (59.54 seconds) and Dmitriy Balandin (59.36 seconds).
This fall, Miller was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the DC Trident, and served as Vice-Captain of the team.
An avid vlogger, Miller's latest vlog on this YouTube channel may be seen below:
For more information on Cody Miller, check out his official website, and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
