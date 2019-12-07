Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Cody Miller sets meet record at 2019 Toyota U.S. Open, wins big Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
The 2019 Toyota U.S. Open closed with a record-breaking night, and Olympic swimmer Cody Miller was an integral part of this year's competition.
Cody Miller triumphed in the men's 200 meter breaststroke final, where he won with a time of 2:09.67, which is a U.S. Open meet record.
He bested Dmitriy Balandin who came in second place clocking 2:09.71, and fellow breaststroker Andrew Wilson, who finished in third place with a time of 2:10.10.
Regarding his win in the men's 200 meter breaststroke, Miller expressed that he was really happy with his performance.
"My time is kind of irrelevant right now I think. I just don't put a whole lot of stock into those things," he said, prior to noting that it's "just a matter of racing the field because every time you get behind the blocks, you just don't know what is going to happen so you race the field." "Tonight, was a good race for me," he admitted.
"It's been wild," Miller said. "It's a roller coaster, there are a lot of highs and also a lot of lows and I think it's important for everyone to just know that. The best swimmers in the pool have bad days and bad races, and thankfully today was a good race," he explained.
On the previous night, he finished in third place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke final with a time of 59.92 seconds, behind Andrew Wilson (59.54 seconds) and Dmitriy Balandin (59.36 seconds).
This fall, Miller was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the DC Trident, and served as Vice-Captain of the team.
An avid vlogger, Miller's latest vlog on this YouTube channel may be seen below:
For more information on Cody Miller, check out his official website, and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Cody Miller about the ISL and his future goals.
More about Cody Miller, Toyota, US Open, Swimmer, Olympic
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Video shows Chinese 'spy' who defected to Australia in court
113 Syrian refugees welcomed in Italy
US accuses Venezuela, Cuba of exacerbating regional unrest
Chazz Palminteri talks 'A Bronx Tale,' offers advice for actors Special
Slovakia bans single-use plastics from 2021
US to announce response to French tech tax on December 2
Chile simmers after another night of unrest
The climate crisis is here, get used to it
Iraqi Kurds agree in principle on oil shares with Baghdad
Kevin Spirtas to appear on new 'Days of Our Lives' digital series