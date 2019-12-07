Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports The 2019 Toyota U.S. Open closed with a record-breaking night, and Olympic swimmer Cody Miller was an integral part of this year's competition. He bested Dmitriy Balandin who came in second place clocking 2:09.71, and fellow breaststroker Andrew Wilson, who finished in third place with a time of 2:10.10. Regarding his win in the men's 200 meter breaststroke, Miller expressed that he was really happy with his performance. "My time is kind of irrelevant right now I think. I just don't put a whole lot of stock into those things," he said, prior to noting that it's "just a matter of racing the field because every time you get behind the blocks, you just don't know what is going to happen so you race the field." "Tonight, was a good race for me," he admitted. "It's been wild," Miller said. "It's a roller coaster, there are a lot of highs and also a lot of lows and I think it's important for everyone to just know that. The best swimmers in the pool have bad days and bad races, and thankfully today was a good race," he explained. On the previous night, he finished in third place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke final with a time of 59.92 seconds, behind Andrew Wilson (59.54 seconds) and Dmitriy Balandin (59.36 seconds). This fall, An avid vlogger, Miller's latest vlog on this YouTube channel may be seen below: For more information on Cody Miller, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Cody Miller triumphed in the men's 200 meter breaststroke final, where he won with a time of 2:09.67, which is a U.S. Open meet record.He bested Dmitriy Balandin who came in second place clocking 2:09.71, and fellow breaststroker Andrew Wilson, who finished in third place with a time of 2:10.10.Regarding his win in the men's 200 meter breaststroke, Miller expressed that he was really happy with his performance."My time is kind of irrelevant right now I think. I just don't put a whole lot of stock into those things," he said, prior to noting that it's "just a matter of racing the field because every time you get behind the blocks, you just don't know what is going to happen so you race the field." "Tonight, was a good race for me," he admitted."It's been wild," Miller said. "It's a roller coaster, there are a lot of highs and also a lot of lows and I think it's important for everyone to just know that. The best swimmers in the pool have bad days and bad races, and thankfully today was a good race," he explained.On the previous night, he finished in third place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke final with a time of 59.92 seconds, behind Andrew Wilson (59.54 seconds) and Dmitriy Balandin (59.36 seconds).This fall, Miller was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the DC Trident, and served as Vice-Captain of the team.An avid vlogger, Miller's latest vlog on this YouTube channel may be seen below:For more information on Cody Miller, check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Cody Miller about the ISL and his future goals. More about Cody Miller, Toyota, US Open, Swimmer, Olympic Cody Miller Toyota US Open Swimmer Olympic vlogger