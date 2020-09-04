Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Sports World-renowned Olympic swimming and university coach Teri McKeever has been spotlighted by "Champion's Mojo" in one of their best podcast episodes yet. For the past 28 seasons, McKeever has served as the head coach of the women's swimming and diving team at the University of California at Berkeley. Under her leadership, her Golden Bears have earned 65 NCAA individual or relay titles. McKeever remarked, "I see athletics as a place to excel, set a goal, and achieve. I also see it as character building and learning our strengths and our weaknesses, and all of the things that are important since you are going to get knocked down in life." "I see athletics helping to blossom people into the individuals they are supposed to become. It's an awesome avenue," the iconic coach added. Growing up, she was the oldest in a family of 10 siblings. "Be willing to fail and pivot. Recognize the opportunity in things that don’t work out. Fail quickly and move forward with what is next," she said. She also opened up about exploiting one's strengths for success. "There is more than one way to skin a cat, be creative at reaching success," she said. "Discover and own your strengths, then exploit them," she underscored. "I love the sport of swimming for its individual nature. I've loved it as an athlete and if I worked hard, I had control over my destiny," she acknowledged. To learn more about Champion's Mojo, check out their Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Coach Teri McKeever of the University of California, Berkeley Al Sermeno, KLC fotos This podcast episode was co-hosted by Kelly Palace and Maria Parker. McKeever is a woman who was able to shatter the glass ceiling. She became the first-ever head coach of the women's national swimming team at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. She has coached 26 Olympic swimmers, who has won 36 Olympic medals.For the past 28 seasons, McKeever has served as the head coach of the women's swimming and diving team at the University of California at Berkeley. Under her leadership, her Golden Bears have earned 65 NCAA individual or relay titles.McKeever remarked, "I see athletics as a place to excel, set a goal, and achieve. I also see it as character building and learning our strengths and our weaknesses, and all of the things that are important since you are going to get knocked down in life.""I see athletics helping to blossom people into the individuals they are supposed to become. It's an awesome avenue," the iconic coach added.Growing up, she was the oldest in a family of 10 siblings. "Be willing to fail and pivot. Recognize the opportunity in things that don’t work out. Fail quickly and move forward with what is next," she said.She also opened up about exploiting one's strengths for success. "There is more than one way to skin a cat, be creative at reaching success," she said. "Discover and own your strengths, then exploit them," she underscored."I love the sport of swimming for its individual nature. I've loved it as an athlete and if I worked hard, I had control over my destiny," she acknowledged.To learn more about Champion's Mojo, check out their official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Coach Teri McKeever back in the spring of 2019. More about Teri McKeever, Champion's Mojo, Coach, Head, women's Teri McKeever Champion s Mojo Coach Head women s