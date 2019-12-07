Olympic swimmer Christopher Reid reigned supreme in the men's 200 meter backstroke competition at the 2019 Toyota U.S. Open.
The 2019 Toyota U.S. Open was held from December 4 to 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. On Saturday, December 7, South African swimmer Christopher Reid triumphed in the men's 200 meter backstroke final, where he won first place with a time of 1:57.04, besting Jacob Pebley who clocked 1:57.73 for second place, and Clark Beach, who finished in third, with a time of 1:59.42.
On the previous day, Reid also claimed second place in the men's 100 meter backstroke final with a time of 54.27 seconds, right behind Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer (53.94 seconds).
This past fall, Reid was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the New York Breakers.
For more information on Olympic swimmer Christopher Reid, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Christopher Reid back in August of 2019.