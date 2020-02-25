Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Chris Nilsen shatters collegiate indoor pole vault record Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
This month, American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen had a major reason to be proud. He shattered the collegiate indoor record in the men's pole vault.
Nilsen of South Dakota was able to break Mondo Duplantis' collegiate record that he had set last year with a clearance of 5.92 meters. Nilsen eclipsed that with a jump of 5.93 meters, and he also cleared such heights as 5.84 meters, 5.73 meters, 5.53 meters, and 5.38 meters. He set the bar really high this indoor track and field season.
His incredible jump, a new collegiate indoor record, may be seen below.
In other pole vault news, Mondo Duplantis recently improved his own world record with a clearance of 6.18 meters, while Sam Kendricks had set a new American indoor record with 6.01 meters.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Chris Nilsen in the summer of 2019.
More about Chris Nilsen, Indoor, pole vault, Record
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Fleeing the bombs, Syrians set up camp underground
Quantum computer built to prove conventional encryption is dead Special
EU warns Britain to keep to Brexit promises
Q&A: Impact of AI and ML on data management Special
Leonardo show smashes Louvre's all-time record
More virus deaths outside China raise pandemic fears
Over last 19 days 7,400 Turkish troops have entered Syria
Italy coronavirus outbreak spreads south as cases spike
S. Korea 'very grave', Moon says as coronavirus cases approach 1,000
Italy coronavirus outbreak spreads south as cases spike