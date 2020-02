Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports This month, American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen had a major reason to be proud. He shattered the collegiate indoor record in the men's pole vault. His incredible jump, a new collegiate indoor record, may be seen below. 𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃‼️ 👊 Chris Nilsen with a 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑑-𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 vault of 19-5 ½ (5.93) at the Nebraska Tune-Up this afternoon. He tops LSU's Mondo Duplantis for a new NCAATrackField indoor record.GoYotes | WeAreSouthDakota 🐾 📹 courtesy of omavs. EfvWT62yZY— South Dakota Track & Field / Cross Country (@SDCoyotesXCTF) February 21, 2020 In other pole vault news, Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Nilsen of South Dakota was able to break Mondo Duplantis' collegiate record that he had set last year with a clearance of 5.92 meters. Nilsen eclipsed that with a jump of 5.93 meters, and he also cleared such heights as 5.84 meters, 5.73 meters, 5.53 meters, and 5.38 meters. He set the bar really high this indoor track and field season.His incredible jump, a new collegiate indoor record, may be seen below.In other pole vault news, Mondo Duplantis recently improved his own world record with a clearance of 6.18 meters, while Sam Kendricks had set a new American indoor record with 6.01 meters.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Chris Nilsen in the summer of 2019. More about Chris Nilsen, Indoor, pole vault, Record Chris Nilsen Indoor pole vault Record