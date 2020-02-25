Nilsen of South Dakota was able to break Mondo Duplantis' collegiate record that he had set last year with a clearance of 5.92 meters. Nilsen eclipsed that with a jump of 5.93 meters, and he also cleared such heights
as 5.84 meters, 5.73 meters, 5.53 meters, and 5.38 meters. He set the bar really high this indoor track and field season.
His incredible jump, a new collegiate indoor record, may be seen below.
In other pole vault news, Mondo Duplantis
recently improved his own world record with a clearance of 6.18 meters, while Sam Kendricks
had set a new American indoor record with 6.01 meters.
