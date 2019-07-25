Email
article imageReview: Chase Kalisz wins bronze for Team USA at FINA World Championships Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Sports
Gwangju - On July 25, American swimmer Chase Kalisz claimed the bronze at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Daiya Seto of Japan won first place in the men's 200 meter individual medley (IM) in Gwangju with a time of 1:56.14. Swiss swimmer Jeremy Desplanches came in second place clocking 1:56.56, and Kalisz finished in third place with a time of 1:56.78, earning the bronze medal for Team USA.
At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo last summer, Kalisz won gold medals in the 200 meter individual medley and the 400 meter individual medley respectively. He also won two gold medals in the same two events at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary; moreover, he was the silver medalist at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in the 400 meter individual medley.
Kalisz serves as an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation, which supports programs that help save lives and build champions both in the pool and in life. He will be competing for the Los Angeles Current in the new International Swimming League (ISL), where four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg is the General Manager.
In other Chase Kalisz news, as Digital Journal reported, he recently partnered with Michael Phelps' MP Brand.
