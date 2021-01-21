The award-winning Champion's Mojo swimming podcast has launched an insightful "Depression & Anxiety Toolkit for Athletes." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Champion's Mojo is hosted by Kelly Palace (former NCAA Division 1 Head Swimming Coach) and Maria Parker (world class cycling champion), both of which are certified health, life, and leadership coaches. They are both world record-holding athletes in their own right.
"Noone is immune to depression and anxiety and we see that in our coaching practice," Palace said, prior to revealing the statistics that one in five athletes experiences depression.
Particularly impressive about this interactive toolkit is that it offers eight essential resources from experts in regard to understanding and treating anxiety and depression. Many athletes, especially swimmers, can benefit from this especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is organized, free, and easy to read and navigate.
Their interactive "Depression & Anxiety" toolkit may be seen by clicking here.
For more information on the Champion's Mojo swimming podcast, check out their official website and check them out on Facebook.
Kelly Palace and Maria Parker of the Champion's Mojo Podcast