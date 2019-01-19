Email
article imageReview: Calvyn Justus takes swimming fans on a journey with YouTube vlogs Special

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Sports
Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus takes swimming fans and viewers on a journey via his vlogs on his YouTube channel. He competed for South Africa at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
In his vlogs, Justus reveals that he came from South Africa, and he is training in Los Angeles for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He describes Los Angeles as the city that helps him balance his "two passions," which include swimming and creating.
The public will get to see firsthand what goes into Justus' typical daily swimming practice. Particularly impressive about Justus is even when he is not training, he enjoys surfing in the beach, so he is constantly surrounded by water.
The Verdict
Thanks to Calvyn Justus' vlogs, he is able to share his insights with his fans and viewers, as they get a glimpse of his life both inside and out of the pool. At the same time, he is raising awareness and promoting the sport of swimming, and that is quite impeccable. His vlogs are highly recommended, and Justus' YouTube channel is worth more than just a passing glance. He is a great role model for young and aspiring swimmers. His vlogs garner two thumbs up.
To learn more about Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
For his vlogs, check out his official YouTube channel.
Read More: Calvyn Justus chatted with Digital Journal about his love for swimming, the digital transformation of aquatics, and he expressed his gratitude to his fans.
