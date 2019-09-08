Special By By Markos Papadatos 16 hours ago in Sports Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus proves that he has one of the biggest hearts out there. He dedicated his latest YouTube vlog to the women of South Africa. "Enough is enough, and I want to use this platform to speak up about it," he said, prior to adding that he is not in South Africa at the moment. In fact, he is training in Los Angeles to hopefully earn a spot to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to represent his country. "South Africa is my home. It's where I was born and where I was raised. It's where my family is and where my friends are," he explained. The South African swimmer deserves to be commended for using his YouTube platform to raise social awareness on such significant global issues that are affecting his homeland. Justus really tugs at the heartstrings and is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Justus encouraged his fans and followers to support the women of South Africa in worldwide marches at such places as South Africa, Los Angeles, and London. The Los Angeles march will take place on September 21 at the South African Consulate, and the London march will take place on September 14 at South Africa House in Trafalgar Square, London. To learn more about Calvyn Justus, follow him on Read More: Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus chatted with Justus noted that 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana became a victim of rape and murder on August 24, while paying a visit to a local post office. He underscored the importance of fighting for human rights and women's rights. "We are fighting the long, ongoing battle of gender-based violence against our women," Justus said in the vlog."Enough is enough, and I want to use this platform to speak up about it," he said, prior to adding that he is not in South Africa at the moment. In fact, he is training in Los Angeles to hopefully earn a spot to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to represent his country."South Africa is my home. It's where I was born and where I was raised. It's where my family is and where my friends are," he explained.The South African swimmer deserves to be commended for using his YouTube platform to raise social awareness on such significant global issues that are affecting his homeland. Justus really tugs at the heartstrings and is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.Justus encouraged his fans and followers to support the women of South Africa in worldwide marches at such places as South Africa, Los Angeles, and London. The Los Angeles march will take place on September 21 at the South African Consulate, and the London march will take place on September 14 at South Africa House in Trafalgar Square, London.To learn more about Calvyn Justus, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram : Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus chatted with Digital Journal in July of 2019. More about Calvyn Justus, South Africa, Swimmer, Olympic More news from Calvyn Justus South Africa Swimmer Olympic