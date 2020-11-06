Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Budapest - Olympic gold medalist swimmer Townley Haas participated in an ISL Zoom conference following the International Swimming League (ISL) Match 8. A world and Olympic champion, Haas won first place for the Cali Condors in the men's 200 meter freestyle race, clocking 1:41.58. At the conclusion of the ISL Match 8, the Cali Condors led the team standings with 507 points, followed by London Roar in second place with 491.5 points, Tokyo Frog Kings in third place with 419 points, and finally, the New York Breakers with 296.5 points. Thus far, the Cali Condors have been undefeated the entire ISL season, which is held in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Olympic gold medalist and American swimmer Townley Haas Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL On the battle with the London Roar swimming team, Haas noted that it was a "great meet." "It was a pretty tight race the entire time, but we were able to get the win so that was huge,” he remarked. When asked by this journalist what areas he would like to improve upon, Haas responded, "Personally, I can always work on my starts and turns, especially with the competition being in short course meters. That's something that I think a lot of people are getting used to. Warmdown is another one, especially after having just one event per day, it's hard to warm down when you want to get out and want to cheer your team. I am working on doing a little more warmdown." Cali Condors in ISL Season 2 Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL Haas competes for the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2, with Olympian Jason Lezak as the team's General Manager.A world and Olympic champion, Haas won first place for the Cali Condors in the men's 200 meter freestyle race, clocking 1:41.58. At the conclusion of the ISL Match 8, the Cali Condors led the team standings with 507 points, followed by London Roar in second place with 491.5 points, Tokyo Frog Kings in third place with 419 points, and finally, the New York Breakers with 296.5 points. Thus far, the Cali Condors have been undefeated the entire ISL season, which is held in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.On the battle with the London Roar swimming team, Haas noted that it was a "great meet." "It was a pretty tight race the entire time, but we were able to get the win so that was huge,” he remarked.When asked by this journalist what areas he would like to improve upon, Haas responded, "Personally, I can always work on my starts and turns, especially with the competition being in short course meters. That's something that I think a lot of people are getting used to. Warmdown is another one, especially after having just one event per day, it's hard to warm down when you want to get out and want to cheer your team. I am working on doing a little more warmdown." More about Townley Haas, cali condors, isl Townley Haas cali condors isl