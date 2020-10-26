Jason Lezak is the team's General Manager. Team captain Caeleb Dressel turned out to be the swimmer of the day, and he led the MVP standings with 39 points.
A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Dressel won three races: the men's 100 meter butterfly (49.35 seconds), the men's 50 meter freestyle with a time of 20.69 seconds, and he was a part of the men's 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, along with Tate Jackson, Townley Haas, and Kacper Majchrzak (where they clocked 3:06.11).
Also, Beata Nelson won the women's 200 meter backstroke race with a time of 2:01.31, and Polish swimmer Radoslaw Kawecki triumphed in the men's 200 meter backstroke race with 1:48.23.
Justin Ress won the men's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 23.28 seconds, while Hali Flickinger won the women's 400 meter freestyle clocking 3:59.84.
Justin Ress of Cali Condors
Photo Courtesy of ISL
Co-captain Olivia Smoliga was victorious in the women's 50 meter backstroke race with a time of 25.93 seconds, while Melanie Margalis won the women's 200 meter individual medley (IM) race (2:04.32).
World record holder Lilly King won the women's 200 meter breaststroke with 2:16.04, as well as the women's 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 29.16, and she was a part of the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay, along with Kelsi Dahlia, Natalie Hinds, and Olivia Smoliga, where the Cali Condors won with a time of 3:48.92.
The Cali Condors women (Olivia Smoliga, Allison Schmitt, Natalie Hinds, and Erika Brown) won the 4 x 100 meter freestyle race, clocking 3:30.09.
After the first day of Match 4, the Cali Condors are in the lead with a total of 321.5 points.
Caeleb Dressel of the Cali Condors
Photo Courtesy of ISL