On October 26, the Cali Condors swimming team won day one of Match 4 in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL). A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Dressel won three races: the men's 100 meter butterfly (49.35 seconds), the men's 50 meter freestyle with a time of 20.69 seconds, and he was a part of the men's 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, along with Tate Jackson, Townley Haas, and Kacper Majchrzak (where they clocked 3:06.11). Also, Beata Nelson won the women's 200 meter backstroke race with a time of 2:01.31, and Polish swimmer Radoslaw Kawecki triumphed in the men's 200 meter backstroke race with 1:48.23. Justin Ress won the men's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 23.28 seconds, while Hali Flickinger won the women's 400 meter freestyle clocking 3:59.84. Justin Ress of Cali Condors Photo Courtesy of ISL Co-captain Olivia Smoliga was victorious in the women's 50 meter backstroke race with a time of 25.93 seconds, while Melanie Margalis won the women's 200 meter individual medley (IM) race (2:04.32). World record holder Lilly King won the women's 200 meter breaststroke with 2:16.04, as well as the women's 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 29.16, and she was a part of the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay, along with Kelsi Dahlia, Natalie Hinds, and Olivia Smoliga, where the Cali Condors won with a time of 3:48.92. The Cali Condors women (Olivia Smoliga, Allison Schmitt, Natalie Hinds, and Erika Brown) won the 4 x 100 meter freestyle race, clocking 3:30.09. After the first day of Match 4, the Cali Condors are in the lead with a total of 321.5 points. Caeleb Dressel of the Cali Condors Photo Courtesy of ISL Jason Lezak is the team's General Manager. Team captain Caeleb Dressel turned out to be the swimmer of the day, and he led the MVP standings with 39 points.