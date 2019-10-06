Eight-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak serves as the General Manager of the Cali Condors team. On the first day, the Cali Condors ranked in second place with a total of 229.5 points. The European swimming team, Energy Standard
, was in the lead with 250 points.
Swimmers Sarah Sjöström and Chad Le Clos of the Energy Standard triumphed in the women's 100 meter butterfly and the men's 100 meter butterfly races respectively with times of 55.65 and 49.65 seconds.
Breaststroke queen Lilly King
clocked 29.23 in the women's 50 meter breaststroke for the Cali Condors and she reigned supreme in the women's 200 meter breaststroke with 2:18:25, while Melanie Margalis completed the women's 400 meter individual medley with a time of 4:25.77.
Olympic swimmer Lilly King
JD Lasica, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Kylie Masse was victorious in the women's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 2:01.89. World champion Olivia Smoliga
emerged as the queen of the women's 50 meter backstroke with 26.41 seconds repping the Cali Condors.
