Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Cali Condors deliver in inaugural ISL first day in Indianapolis Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Indianapolis - On October 5, the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) event kicked off in Indianapolis, and the Cali Condors competed along with DC Trident repping the American swimming teams.
Eight-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak serves as the General Manager of the Cali Condors team. On the first day, the Cali Condors ranked in second place with a total of 229.5 points. The European swimming team, Energy Standard, was in the lead with 250 points.
Swimmers Sarah Sjöström and Chad Le Clos of the Energy Standard triumphed in the women's 100 meter butterfly and the men's 100 meter butterfly races respectively with times of 55.65 and 49.65 seconds.
Breaststroke queen Lilly King clocked 29.23 in the women's 50 meter breaststroke for the Cali Condors and she reigned supreme in the women's 200 meter breaststroke with 2:18:25, while Melanie Margalis completed the women's 400 meter individual medley with a time of 4:25.77.
Olympic swimmer Lilly King
Olympic swimmer Lilly King
JD Lasica, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Kylie Masse was victorious in the women's 200 meter backstroke with a time of 2:01.89. World champion Olivia Smoliga emerged as the queen of the women's 50 meter backstroke with 26.41 seconds repping the Cali Condors.
To learn more about the International Swimming League (ISL), check out its official homepage and their Facebook page.
More about cali condors, isl, Swimming, Jason Lezak
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Trump opens 725,000 acres of California coast to oil drilling
Hong Kong braces for more protests as lawmakers go to court
World's largest wind turbines will power UK wind farm project
Adam Lambert to play Bowery Ballroom in New York City this winter
Op-Ed: Iraqi government may lose control as protest casualties soar
US-N.Korea talks end in contrasting assessments
Jeffrey Combs talks 'Holiday Hell,' digital age and Tom Hardy Special
Review: The Beatles' 'Here Comes The Sun' (2019 Mix) is an amazing video Special
Saudi Arabia is considering some form of ceasefire in Yemen
Kosovo votes amid pressure to reboot talks with Serbia