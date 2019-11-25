Email
Review: Caeleb Dressel wins two 2019 Golden Goggle Awards

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
The world's fastest swimmer, Caeleb Dressel, reigned supreme at the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards, presented by the USA Swimming Foundation, which took place on Sunday, November 24, in Los Angeles, California.
Being the sole nominee for "Male Athlete of the Year," Dressel was the lock to win that prestigious category, and he also won for "Male Race of the Year" for his men's 100 meter butterfly race in the semifinals at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, where he was able to break Michael Phelps' world record.
Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel was honored with the Golden Goggle for "Female Athlete of the Year," Regan Smith was named "Breakout Performer of the Year" and Nathan Adrian was bestowed the "Perseverance Award."
Last week, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Caeleb Dressel about his MVP win at the International Swimming League's (ISL) U.S. derby match in Maryland, and he opened up about his new podcast, "The Ben and Caeleb Show."
Speaking of the International Swimming League, Dressel will be competing at the ISL finale in December in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the Cali Condors (where Jason Lezak serves as the General Manager of the team).
To learn more about two-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion Caeleb Dressel, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
