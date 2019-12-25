Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Sports Las Vegas - On December 20 and 21, the ISL grand finale took place in Las Vegas, where world champion swimmer Caeleb Dressel was named match MVP. 23-year-old world champion Caeleb Dressel shared that he is very proud of the Cali Condors team, and noted that he would have much rather won the team title over his individual MVP victories. Energy Standard captain Sarah Sjostrom was named season MVP since she accumulated the most points out of all the athletes that competed. Sarah Sjostrom was also named MVP of the ISL competition in Indianapolis. Other MVP winners this ISL season included Vladimir Morozov of Team Iron in Lewisville, Texas, as well as "Iron Lady" Katinka Hosszu in Budapest, also for Iron. This marked Dressel's third MVP title at the International Swimming League (ISL) competitions. He was previously named MVP in Naples, Italy, and at the U.S. derby in College Park, Maryland. Dressel's team, the Cali Condors with Olympic Jason Lezak as their General Manager, finished in third place behind London Road (second place) and the Energy Standard , who were crowned the winners of the inaugural 2019 ISL season. Dressel earned 121 points in Las Vegas, and he was rewarded with a $10,000 bonus since the points accumulated in the ISL grand finale count twice as much as they normally would in the regular ISL season.23-year-old world champion Caeleb Dressel shared that he is very proud of the Cali Condors team, and noted that he would have much rather won the team title over his individual MVP victories.Energy Standard captain Sarah Sjostrom was named season MVP since she accumulated the most points out of all the athletes that competed. Sarah Sjostrom was also named MVP of the ISL competition in Indianapolis.Other MVP winners this ISL season included Vladimir Morozov of Team Iron in Lewisville, Texas, as well as "Iron Lady" Katinka Hosszu in Budapest, also for Iron. Chad Le Clos was the MVP of the ISL European derby in London. More about Caeleb Dressel, cali condors, Las vegas, World champion Caeleb Dressel cali condors Las vegas World champion