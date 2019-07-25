Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Caeleb Dressel wins gold in the 100 meter freestyle in Gwangju Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Gwangju - The good news for American swimmer Caeleb Dressel keeps on coming. On July 25, he added yet another gold medal to his ever-increasing collection.
Dressel won the gold medal for Team USA in the men's 100 meter freestyle race at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju with an impressive time of 46.96 seconds, which is a new American record. This is the third-fastest performance in the event's history.
Kyle Chalmers of Australia came in second place in the men's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 47.08 seconds, while Vladislav Grinev of Russia took home the bronze with a time of 47.82 seconds. Fellow American swimmer Blake Pieroni finished in fourth place with a time of 47.88 seconds.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Dressel won the gold medal in the men's 50 meter butterfly with a time of 22.35 seconds, which was both an American record and a championship record.
Dressel also won a gold medal in the 4×100 meter men's freestyle relay race at the FINA World Championships on July 21, along with fellow American swimmers Nathan Adrian, Blake Pieroni, and Zach Apple.
On July 24, Dressel won a silver medal in the mixed 4 × 100 meter medley relay race for Team USA, along with swimmers Lilly King, Simone Manuel, and Ryan Murphy.
More about Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Gold, Lilly King, gwangju
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
William deVry talks about ovarian cancer awareness, Sandy Rollman Special
Renewables: Apple leads the way with corporate solar power usage
Russia warns of 'consequences' after Ukraine seizes tanker
Q&A: Why it's time to focus on app security technologies for cars Special
The two weeks that toppled Puerto Rico's governor
Vietnam demands 'immediate withdrawal' of China ship in disputed sea
The climate crisis: How long do we have to limit its impact?
Families of Islamic State fighters to sue Australia over repatriation
US financier Epstein found injured in cell after possible suicide attempt: media
US blocks UN resolution to condemn Israeli demolitions