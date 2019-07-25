Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Gwangju - The good news for American swimmer Caeleb Dressel keeps on coming. On July 25, he added yet another gold medal to his ever-increasing collection. Kyle Chalmers of Australia came in second place in the men's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 47.08 seconds, while Vladislav Grinev of Russia took home the bronze with a time of 47.82 seconds. Fellow American swimmer Blake Pieroni finished in fourth place with a time of 47.88 seconds. As Digital Journal Dressel also won a gold medal in the 4×100 meter men's freestyle relay race at the On July 24, Dressel won a silver medal in the mixed 4 × 100 meter medley relay race for Team USA, along with swimmers Dressel won the gold medal for Team USA in the men's 100 meter freestyle race at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju with an impressive time of 46.96 seconds, which is a new American record. This is the third-fastest performance in the event's history.Kyle Chalmers of Australia came in second place in the men's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 47.08 seconds, while Vladislav Grinev of Russia took home the bronze with a time of 47.82 seconds. Fellow American swimmer Blake Pieroni finished in fourth place with a time of 47.88 seconds.As Digital Journal previously reported , Dressel won the gold medal in the men's 50 meter butterfly with a time of 22.35 seconds, which was both an American record and a championship record.Dressel also won a gold medal in the 4×100 meter men's freestyle relay race at the FINA World Championships on July 21, along with fellow American swimmers Nathan Adrian, Blake Pieroni, and Zach Apple.On July 24, Dressel won a silver medal in the mixed 4 × 100 meter medley relay race for Team USA, along with swimmers Lilly King , Simone Manuel, and Ryan Murphy. More about Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Gold, Lilly King, gwangju Caeleb Dressel Nathan Adrian Gold Lilly King gwangju