Mission Viejo - The world's fastest swimmer, Caeleb Dressel, triumphed on the second day of the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California. Digital Journal has the recap.

Dressel won the men's 200 meter freestyle final with a time of 1:47.57, leaving Andrew Seliskar in second place clocking 1:47.69 and Khader Baqlah in third place (1:47.93).

"It was a great field," Dressel said about this freestyle race. "I was excited to swim against this super-stacked field, it was a good representative of how Trials is going to be. I was happy to get my hand on the wall first, but this (meet) is mainly just about racing," he explained.

In addition, Dressel won the men's 100 meter butterfly final with a time of 51.61 seconds, which was presented by Xfinity. On his race, Dressel remarked, "I'm fine with it, I'm not ecstatic about it. I just don't have much speed right now."

"I'm coming home well and am holding everything together, but I should have been a little faster. Either way, it was a fast field and I'm happy to get my hand on the wall first," Dressel said.

Other big winners for Day 2 in Mission Viejo included Lily King in the women's 100 meter breaststroke final (1:05.70), Nic Fink (59.74) in the men's 100 meter breaststroke final, Melanie Margalis in the women's 400 meter individual medley (IM) where she clocked 4:35.18, and Kelsi Dahlia in the women's 100 meter butterfly final (58.11 seconds).

All of these aforementioned athletes also competed for the Cali Condors swimming team in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), with Olympian Jason Lezak as their team's General Manager. Dressel also served as co-captain of the team.