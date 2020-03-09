This A Final men's 50 meter freestyle race was stacked with the very best freestyle swimmers the United States has to offer. Dressel triumphed over his competitors with a time of 21.51 seconds. Nathan Adrian finished in second place with 21.88 seconds, and Canadian swimmer Brent Hayden
finished in third place with a time of 21.97 seconds.
South African swimmer Brad Tandy came in fourth place clocking 22.01 seconds, while Zach Apple finished in fifth place with 22.08 seconds. Michael Chadwick ranked sixth place with a time of 22.12 seconds.
In addition, Dressel
won the men's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 50.92 seconds.
Caeleb Dressel proved once again that he is the "One to Watch
" at the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials, which will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.
This past year, Dressel
competed in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) for the Cali Condors with Jason Lezak as his team's General Manager. He claimed individual MVP victories on three separate occasions.