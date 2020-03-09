Email
article imageReview: Caeleb Dressel wins 50m freestyle at 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series Special

By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Sports
Des Moines - On March 7, world-class swimmer Caeleb Dressel won the 50 meter freestyle final at the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa.
This A Final men's 50 meter freestyle race was stacked with the very best freestyle swimmers the United States has to offer. Dressel triumphed over his competitors with a time of 21.51 seconds. Nathan Adrian finished in second place with 21.88 seconds, and Canadian swimmer Brent Hayden finished in third place with a time of 21.97 seconds.
South African swimmer Brad Tandy came in fourth place clocking 22.01 seconds, while Zach Apple finished in fifth place with 22.08 seconds. Michael Chadwick ranked sixth place with a time of 22.12 seconds.
In addition, Dressel won the men's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 50.92 seconds.
Caeleb Dressel proved once again that he is the "One to Watch" at the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials, which will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.
This past year, Dressel competed in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) for the Cali Condors with Jason Lezak as his team's General Manager. He claimed individual MVP victories on three separate occasions.
