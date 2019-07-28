Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Sports Gwangju - American swimmer Caeleb Dressel triumphed at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, as the male swimmer that won the most medals. As He won gold medals for Team USA in the following races at this year's FINA World Championships: 50 meter freestyle, Dressel has won a total of 13 gold medals at the World Championship level and he ranks third in the all-time lists for the most gold medals wins in the history of the FINA World Championships in a long course pool. He is only behind Ryan Lochte, who has earned 18 gold medals, and Michael Phelps, who has garnered 26 gold medals. Dressel made history winning a total of eight medals at a single world championship, where six of them were gold medals and two of them were silver medals in the relay races. In doing so, Dressel broke two world records, and he set several American and championship records along the way.As Digital Journal reported , Dressel shattered Michael Phelps' world record in the 100 meter butterfly.He won gold medals for Team USA in the following races at this year's FINA World Championships: 50 meter freestyle, 100 meter freestyle 50 meter butterfly , 100 meter butterfly, as well as the 4×100 meter freestyle and the 4×100 meter mixed freestyle relays. His two silver medals were in the following relay races: 4×100 meter medley and the 4×100 meter mixed medley.Dressel has won a total of 13 gold medals at the World Championship level and he ranks third in the all-time lists for the most gold medals wins in the history of the FINA World Championships in a long course pool. He is only behind Ryan Lochte, who has earned 18 gold medals, and Michael Phelps, who has garnered 26 gold medals. More about Caeleb Dressel, FINA, World championships, Swimmer Caeleb Dressel FINA World championships Swimmer