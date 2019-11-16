Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports College Park - On November 16, the U.S. derby match of the International Swimming League (ISL) took place at the Eppley Recreation Center in College Park, Maryland, and world champion swimmer Caeleb Dressel delivered an amazing performance. He also reigned supreme in the men's 50 meter freestyle race clocking 20.81 seconds and he was a part of the men's 4×100 meter freestyle relay race, where they won with a time of 3:08.52, where Dressel swam the fastest leg in that race. Dressel is coached by Dressel may very well become the MVP of this competition, which will mark his second career MVP title in the ISL. He was previously named MVP at the ISL competition in Naples, Italy. A native of Florida, Dressel is nominated for multiple In other Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dressel, who competes for the Cali Condors (with Olympian Jason Lezak as the General Manager), won the men's 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 49.16 seconds.He also reigned supreme in the men's 50 meter freestyle race clocking 20.81 seconds and he was a part of the men's 4×100 meter freestyle relay race, where they won with a time of 3:08.52, where Dressel swam the fastest leg in that race. Dressel is coached by Gregg Troy , who is also the head coach of the Cali Condors.Dressel may very well become the MVP of this competition, which will mark his second career MVP title in the ISL. He was previously named MVP at the ISL competition in Naples, Italy.A native of Florida, Dressel is nominated for multiple Golden Goggle Awards , presented by the USA Swimming Foundation, which will take place on November 24 in Los Angeles, California. His coach, Gregg Troy, is also nominated for "Coach of the Year."In other Caeleb Dressel news, as Digital Journal reported, he wants to start a podcast with his best friend, Ben, with the goal to help people.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Caeleb Dressel back in September of 2019. More about Caeleb Dressel, isl, Swimmer, Maryland Caeleb Dressel isl Swimmer Maryland