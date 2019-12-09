Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Beryl Gastaldallo of the Los Angeles Current is the female athlete to watch at the International Swimming League (ISL) grand finale in Las Vegas. In a post on her Gastaldello finished second in the women's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 51.85 seconds, as well as second in the women's 50 meter backstroke with a national record of 26.03 seconds, and second in the women's 50 meter butterfly with a time of 24.78 seconds. France finished in third place in the 4×50 meter mixed freestyle race while setting a national record. The French women's team won the gold in the 4×50 meter freestyle relay race, in a tie with The Netherlands. On December 20 and 21, Gastaldello will be competing at the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, as part of the Los Angeles Current (with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager). For more information on acclaimed swimmer Beryl Gastaldello, check out her Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with At the ISL U.S. derby in Maryland, Gastaldallo scored the second-most points (51.5 points) right behind MVP Caeleb Dressel, and the most points among the female swimmers.In a post on her Instagram page , she acknowledged that she competed in 19 races in four days at the 2019 European Swimming Championships. She is adding more hardware to her mantel, which includes a total of five medals: one gold, three silver, and one bronze. "I am very proud of what I've accomplished," she exclaimed. " Thank you, everyone, for the support. I am happy."Gastaldello finished second in the women's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 51.85 seconds, as well as second in the women's 50 meter backstroke with a national record of 26.03 seconds, and second in the women's 50 meter butterfly with a time of 24.78 seconds. France finished in third place in the 4×50 meter mixed freestyle race while setting a national record. The French women's team won the gold in the 4×50 meter freestyle relay race, in a tie with The Netherlands.On December 20 and 21, Gastaldello will be competing at the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, as part of the Los Angeles Current (with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager).For more information on acclaimed swimmer Beryl Gastaldello, check out her official homepage : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Beryl Gastaldello about her love for swimming, the ISL and the Los Angeles Current. More about Beryl Gastaldallo, Las vegas, isl, finale, French Beryl Gastaldallo Las vegas isl finale French Swimmer Los angeles