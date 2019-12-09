Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Beryl Gastaldallo is the One to Watch at ISL finale in Las Vegas Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Beryl Gastaldallo of the Los Angeles Current is the female athlete to watch at the International Swimming League (ISL) grand finale in Las Vegas.
At the ISL U.S. derby in Maryland, Gastaldallo scored the second-most points (51.5 points) right behind MVP Caeleb Dressel, and the most points among the female swimmers.
In a post on her Instagram page, she acknowledged that she competed in 19 races in four days at the 2019 European Swimming Championships. She is adding more hardware to her mantel, which includes a total of five medals: one gold, three silver, and one bronze. "I am very proud of what I've accomplished," she exclaimed. " Thank you, everyone, for the support. I am happy."
Gastaldello finished second in the women's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 51.85 seconds, as well as second in the women's 50 meter backstroke with a national record of 26.03 seconds, and second in the women's 50 meter butterfly with a time of 24.78 seconds. France finished in third place in the 4×50 meter mixed freestyle race while setting a national record. The French women's team won the gold in the 4×50 meter freestyle relay race, in a tie with The Netherlands.
On December 20 and 21, Gastaldello will be competing at the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, as part of the Los Angeles Current (with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager).
For more information on acclaimed swimmer Beryl Gastaldello, check out her official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Beryl Gastaldello about her love for swimming, the ISL and the Los Angeles Current.
More about Beryl Gastaldallo, Las vegas, isl, finale, French
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Amazon is diving ever deeper into healthcare Special
Once propped up by Qatari high-rollers, Saudi city prays for truce
Review: Adam Lambert releases outstanding version of Cher's 'Believe' Special
Review: Vic DiBitetto amazing at Governor's, tackles heckler cleverly Special
Russia banned from Olympics, World Cup over doping
Trump plans on finalizing new fuel-efficiency rules next year
Severe drought — Once mighty Victoria Falls dries to a trickle
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in-flight abort test gets launch date
Report: Can insurers go digital without the cloud?
Hungary plan to control theatres sparks protests