Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Athlete and author John H. Clark III released his latest book, "Finally Fit: It's Never Too Late to Achieve a Dream" in February of 2020. Without giving too much away, Finally Fit is about John Clark who was an overweight schoolteacher that decided to try his hand at pole vaulting at the age of 60. He didn't have any previous track and field experience and he challenged his out of shape body to do something very intense and daring: pole vaulting. John Clark is living proof that one can accomplish anything if one sets his or her mind to it. He is able to go beyond the ordinary and redefine the means, and he is now a gold medalist Masters pole vaulter. The Verdict Overall, Finally Fit by John Clark III is very motivational and informative. This book underscores such values as resilience, hard work, and perseverance. Clark's life story are an inspiration to us all. He is encouraging everyone to make a plan and to have a vision. It is highly recommended for all aspiring athletes, especially pole vaulters. It can easily be read in one or two sittings. Finally Fit garners an A rating. Finally Fit is available on To learn more about John H. Clark III and his new book Finally Fit, check out his The book features a bold foreword from veteran pole vaulter Bubba Sparks , which is optimistic and very encouraging. It also included insightful quotes by such individuals as Walt Disney, C.S. Lewis, Bubba Sparks, Babe Ruth, and Michael Phelps, among others.Without giving too much away, Finally Fit is about John Clark who was an overweight schoolteacher that decided to try his hand at pole vaulting at the age of 60. He didn't have any previous track and field experience and he challenged his out of shape body to do something very intense and daring: pole vaulting.John Clark is living proof that one can accomplish anything if one sets his or her mind to it. He is able to go beyond the ordinary and redefine the means, and he is now a gold medalist Masters pole vaulter.Overall, Finally Fit by John Clark III is very motivational and informative. This book underscores such values as resilience, hard work, and perseverance. Clark's life story are an inspiration to us all. He is encouraging everyone to make a plan and to have a vision. It is highly recommended for all aspiring athletes, especially pole vaulters. It can easily be read in one or two sittings. Finally Fit garners an A rating.Finally Fit is available on Amazon To learn more about John H. Clark III and his new book Finally Fit, check out his official website More about John Clark, Book, finally fit, Athlete John Clark Book finally fit Athlete