Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Doha - On September 29, Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova won the pole vault crown at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. This is Sidorova's first world championship gold medal, and her 4.95 meter clearance is a new personal best and world-leading mark for this outdoor track and field season. Earlier this year, Sidorova won the gold at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow with 4.85 meters. To learn more about 2019 World champion and Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova, follow her on The women's pole vault competition in Doha had quite a dramatic finale since it was a neck-to-neck race between American pole vaulter Sandi Morris and Anzhelika Sidorova. They were tied up until the bar was raised at 4.95 meters. While Morris was unsuccessful at all three attempts at 4.95 meters, Sidorova was able to clear that height in her third and final attempt which was enough for her to secure the gold medal. Sandi Morris took home the silver medal for the United States with a season-best of 4.90 meters, and Greek pole vaulter and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi took home the bronze with a season-best of 4.85 meters.