San Antonio - American swimmer Annie Lazor chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos after the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, Texas.

Lazor won the women's 200 meter breaststroke final with a time of 2:23.91, leaving Emily Escobedo in second place with 2:24.45.

On being back competing in a long course pool, Lazor said, "It feels great. I definitely feel that I am a stronger swimmer in the long course. I am better at swimming than starts and turns, and that's something that we are working on a little bit."

"I was nervous because the pain of long course racing is a little bit different than short course meters but again, it's just like riding a bike. Once I swam my first race on Thursday, I knew that this is what I am best at. It felt really good," she said.

In International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2, which was held in Budapest, Hungary, Lazor competed for the London Roar swimming team. "It was great. I loved it," she said.

"I love my teammates in Team USA, I think they are amazing, and I really just wanted to get a new experience. This was such a unique opportunity to meet teammates and make friends from all over the world," she said.

"Being a part of the London Roar was really really cool," she admitted. "I just got to know so many different people, especially I only knew one or two people going into that. I've made so many more friends from all over the world that I can cheer on and they are cheering me on. I just think that's what makes the sport awesome."