Des Moines
American swimmer Andrew Seliskar triumphed in the men's 200 meter freestyle race at the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa.
Seliskar was able to triumph in the men's 200 meter freestyle race in Des Moines with a time of 1:46.91. Townley Haas finished in second place clocking 1:47.48, and Caeleb Dressel claimed third place with a time of 1:47.55. Blake Pieroni came in fourth place clocking 1:48.12.
Particularly impressive about Seliskar is that he has showcased a great deal of consistency and he has honed his technique in the past few years. Seliskar is certainly "One to Watch" at the forthcoming U.S. Olympic Trials this June. He is coached by Dave Durden.
In 2019, Seliskar competed in the International Swimming League (ISL) for the Los Angeles Current with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager. As Digital Journal reported, Seliskar was unstoppable in the men's 400 meter individual medley (IM) event at the U.S. ISL derby, which was held in College Park, Maryland.
