article imageReview: Andrew Seliskar unstoppable at ISL competition in Maryland Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
College Park - On November 16, American swimmer Andrew Seliskar was unstoppable at the ISL event that was held at the Eppley Recreation Center in College Park, Maryland.
Seliskar, who competes for the Los Angeles Current (with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager) won the men's 400 meter individual medley (IM) with a time of 4:02.88. Chase Kalisz, who also competes for the Los Angeles Current, finished in second place with 4:03.49.
As a result, Seliskar remains undefeated in the men's 400 meter individual medley (IM) event, claiming his third victory in the ISL.
Other Los Angeles Current athletes that were victorious in the first day in College Park, Maryland, included Felipe Lima who won the men's breaststroke with 25.92 seconds, Kathleen Baker in the women's 200 meter backstroke, Beryl Gastaldello in the women's 50 meter freestyle and the women's 50 meter backstroke, the men's 4×100 medley relay (comprised of Matt Grevers, Felipe Lima, Tom Shields and Michael Chadwick), Blake Pieroni in the men's 200 meter freestyle, as well as Matt Grevers (who tied with Michael Andrew) in the men's 50 meter backstroke.
After the first day in College Park, Maryland, the Cali Condors earned 234.5 points, and the Los Angeles Current accumulated 234 points. The Cali Condors are in the lead by half a point.
Last year, Seliskar was nominated for a Golden Goggle Award for "Breakout Performer of the Year."
Read More: Markos Papadatos chatted with Andrew Seliskar about the International Swimming League (ISL) in October of 2019.
