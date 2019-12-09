Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Sports Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios has a major reason to celebrate. He took home three medals at the 2019 European Swimming Championships. Vazaios also won the gold medal in the men's 200 meter individual medley race with a time of 1:50.85, where he set both a championship record and a European record. That race may be seen below in the following YouTube video. The Greek swimmer also won the bronze medal in the men's 100 meter individual medley race with a time of 51.62 seconds, all while setting yet another national record for Greece. Last month, Vazaios competed in the International Swimming League's (ISL) U.S. derby competition in College Park, Maryland, for the DC Trident. Two years ago, Vazaios won two silver medals for Greece at the European Championships in Copenhagen in the men's 200 meter butterfly and the men's 200 meter individual medley. Hopefully, all of these achievements for Andreas Vazaios are a harbinger of good things to come at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. For more information on Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with This year's European Championships were held in Glasgow, Scotland, and Vazaios won three medals for Greece. He won the gold medal in the men's 200 meter butterfly race, where he set a national record with a time of 1:50.23.Vazaios also won the gold medal in the men's 200 meter individual medley race with a time of 1:50.85, where he set both a championship record and a European record. That race may be seen below in the following YouTube video.The Greek swimmer also won the bronze medal in the men's 100 meter individual medley race with a time of 51.62 seconds, all while setting yet another national record for Greece.Last month, Vazaios competed in the International Swimming League's (ISL) U.S. derby competition in College Park, Maryland, for the DC Trident.Two years ago, Vazaios won two silver medals for Greece at the European Championships in Copenhagen in the men's 200 meter butterfly and the men's 200 meter individual medley.Hopefully, all of these achievements for Andreas Vazaios are a harbinger of good things to come at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.For more information on Greek swimmer Andreas Vazaios, follow him on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Andreas Vazaios about his experience in the inaugural ISL, his thoughts on the Greek-American community and he defined the word success. More about Andreas Vazaios, European Championships, Greek, Swimmer More news from Andreas Vazaios European Championshi... Greek Swimmer