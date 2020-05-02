Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On April 29, the CG Sports Network hosted a motivational "Fireside Chat" with Olympic gold medalist swimmer Adam Peaty. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos has the recap. He encouraged people to stay focused by "staying their lanes." It is essential for one to know that they are the best. No matter what the outcome is, one must believe that as they step into the "ring," as he refers it. The British breaststroker shared that his stroke is all about "high tempo high muscle." Peaty is a firm believer that the adverse times make us stronger. He acknowledged that during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are in a new challenge right now, however, "challenges are meant to bring out our best." In his personal life, Peaty revealed that he will be a father for the first time this fall, and it will be a baby boy. The Olympic concludes that it is about winning one day a time. That should be utilized as an opportunity to develop one's mental game and the results will be evident in the return to the pool. In 2019, Peaty competed in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) as part of London Roar. Their swimming team finished in second place at the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas right behind Energy Standard. The Verdict Overall, Adam Peaty's life story and accomplishments are an inspiration for us all, especially during these trying times. This compelling Adam Peaty "Fireside Chat" is worth more than just a passing glance and it may be seen by To learn more about Olympic gold medalist and world record holder The CG Sports Network provides free live weekly shows hosted by American Olympians and professional athletes. For more information on the upcoming 2020 webinars, check out the Peaty holds the world record in the men's 100 meter breaststroke race with a time of 56.88 seconds. Cejih Yung, the CEO and lead agent of the CG Sports Management chatted with Adam Peaty in a webinar that was well-received by thousands of live attendees.He encouraged people to stay focused by "staying their lanes." It is essential for one to know that they are the best. No matter what the outcome is, one must believe that as they step into the "ring," as he refers it. The British breaststroker shared that his stroke is all about "high tempo high muscle."Peaty is a firm believer that the adverse times make us stronger. He acknowledged that during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are in a new challenge right now, however, "challenges are meant to bring out our best."In his personal life, Peaty revealed that he will be a father for the first time this fall, and it will be a baby boy.The Olympic concludes that it is about winning one day a time. That should be utilized as an opportunity to develop one's mental game and the results will be evident in the return to the pool.In 2019, Peaty competed in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) as part of London Roar. Their swimming team finished in second place at the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas right behind Energy Standard.Overall, Adam Peaty's life story and accomplishments are an inspiration for us all, especially during these trying times. This compelling Adam Peaty "Fireside Chat" is worth more than just a passing glance and it may be seen by clicking here To learn more about Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Adam Peaty , follow him on Twitter and on Instagram The CG Sports Network provides free live weekly shows hosted by American Olympians and professional athletes. For more information on the upcoming 2020 webinars, check out the CG Sports Management website More about Adam Peaty, Olympic, breaststroke, Swimmer, Gold More news from Adam Peaty Olympic breaststroke Swimmer Gold