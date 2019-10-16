Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Sports Olympic bronze medalist figure skater Adam Rippon released his brand new memoir "Beautiful on the Outside" on October 15. Three years prior to his Olympic accomplishments, in October 2015, he came out as gay, and at the 2018 Winter Olympics, he won a bronze medal, thus becoming the first openly gay U.S. male American athlete to land on the podium; moreover, he was a decade older than the majority of his figure skating teammates in the U.S. team. His subsequent successes included being named to the TIME 100 List of "MostMost Influential People," as well as winning the 26th season of the reality dancing competition, DancingDancing with the Stars: Athletes, after he retired from professional figure skating. Contrary to what people may think about Rippon, his path to becoming a successful Olympic athlete was far from glamorous. Without giving too much away, this is a compelling and heartwarming book that needs to be read. It is highly recommended for any fans of winter sports (such as figure skating) or Adam Rippon. He was an individual who was able to go beyond the ordinary and redefine what it means to be an American Olympic figure skater. Rippon has quite the indomitable spirit. The Verdict Overall, Adam Rippon shines on his new memoir Beautiful on the Outside. It is raw, honest, witty, honest and unflinching. Rippon is not afraid to be vulnerable, which is the reader's reward. He will sustain one's attention for its entire 256 pages, and it is very easy to read in one or two sittings. Rippon's life story is an inspiration to us all. It garners an A rating. Beautiful on the Outside is available on Rippon is bold and not afraid to say things as he perceives them. He won the 2010 Four Continents Championships, as well as the 2016 U.S. National Championships. He represented Team USA and was selected to represent the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where they took home the bronze medal.Three years prior to his Olympic accomplishments, in October 2015, he came out as gay, and at the 2018 Winter Olympics, he won a bronze medal, thus becoming the first openly gay U.S. male American athlete to land on the podium; moreover, he was a decade older than the majority of his figure skating teammates in the U.S. team.His subsequent successes included being named to the TIME 100 List of "MostMost Influential People," as well as winning the 26th season of the reality dancing competition, DancingDancing with the Stars: Athletes, after he retired from professional figure skating. Contrary to what people may think about Rippon, his path to becoming a successful Olympic athlete was far from glamorous.Without giving too much away, this is a compelling and heartwarming book that needs to be read. It is highly recommended for any fans of winter sports (such as figure skating) or Adam Rippon. He was an individual who was able to go beyond the ordinary and redefine what it means to be an American Olympic figure skater. Rippon has quite the indomitable spirit.Overall, Adam Rippon shines on his new memoir Beautiful on the Outside. It is raw, honest, witty, honest and unflinching. Rippon is not afraid to be vulnerable, which is the reader's reward. He will sustain one's attention for its entire 256 pages, and it is very easy to read in one or two sittings. Rippon's life story is an inspiration to us all. It garners an A rating.Beautiful on the Outside is available on Amazon More about Adam Rippon, Memoir, Beautiful on the Outside Adam Rippon Memoir Beautiful on the Out...