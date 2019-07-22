Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Sports Gwangju - British swimmer and breaststroke king Adam Peaty has a major reason to celebrate. He set another world record in the men's 100 meter breaststroke, besting his own world record time. In the men's 100 meter breaststroke final, which took place on the following day, July 22, Peaty won the gold medal with a time of 57.14 seconds. Fellow Brit James Wilby finished in second place with the silver medal with a time of 58.46 seconds. Chinese swimmer Yan Zibei claimed the bronze medal with a time of 58.63 seconds, which is an Asian Record. American swimmer Andrew Wilson finished in sixth place with a time of 59.11 seconds. Peaty will also be competing in the men's 50 meter breaststroke competition at the FINA World Championships, which will begin on July 23. In other Adam Peaty news, he will be competing for the Peaty was the winner of the gold medal in the men's 100 meter breaststroke at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. On July 21, Peaty set a world record in the semi-final of the men's 100 meter breaststroke at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea with a time of 56.88 seconds. Peaty is officially the first man in the history of the sport who has swum the 100 meter breaststroke in under 57 seconds.In the men's 100 meter breaststroke final, which took place on the following day, July 22, Peaty won the gold medal with a time of 57.14 seconds. Fellow Brit James Wilby finished in second place with the silver medal with a time of 58.46 seconds. Chinese swimmer Yan Zibei claimed the bronze medal with a time of 58.63 seconds, which is an Asian Record. American swimmer Andrew Wilson finished in sixth place with a time of 59.11 seconds.Peaty will also be competing in the men's 50 meter breaststroke competition at the FINA World Championships, which will begin on July 23.In other Adam Peaty news, he will be competing for the London Roar in the new International Swimming League (ISL), where he will serve as the team captain. Peaty is also an ambassador of the ISL.Peaty was the winner of the gold medal in the men's 100 meter breaststroke at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. More about Adam Peaty, 100 meter, breaststroke, British, Swimmer Adam Peaty 100 meter breaststroke British Swimmer