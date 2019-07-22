Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Adam Peaty shatters world record in the 100 meter breaststroke Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Sports
Gwangju - British swimmer and breaststroke king Adam Peaty has a major reason to celebrate. He set another world record in the men's 100 meter breaststroke, besting his own world record time.
On July 21, Peaty set a world record in the semi-final of the men's 100 meter breaststroke at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea with a time of 56.88 seconds. Peaty is officially the first man in the history of the sport who has swum the 100 meter breaststroke in under 57 seconds.
In the men's 100 meter breaststroke final, which took place on the following day, July 22, Peaty won the gold medal with a time of 57.14 seconds. Fellow Brit James Wilby finished in second place with the silver medal with a time of 58.46 seconds. Chinese swimmer Yan Zibei claimed the bronze medal with a time of 58.63 seconds, which is an Asian Record. American swimmer Andrew Wilson finished in sixth place with a time of 59.11 seconds.
Peaty will also be competing in the men's 50 meter breaststroke competition at the FINA World Championships, which will begin on July 23.
In other Adam Peaty news, he will be competing for the London Roar in the new International Swimming League (ISL), where he will serve as the team captain. Peaty is also an ambassador of the ISL.
Peaty was the winner of the gold medal in the men's 100 meter breaststroke at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
More about Adam Peaty, 100 meter, breaststroke, British, Swimmer
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Paris braces for record heat as Europe scorched again
Op-Ed: Russia and China vs America — Not looking good
'Worse than prison': Abuses in Philippine youth homes
China thanks UAE for backing Beijing's Xinjiang policies
Adam Lambert and Queen sell out two shows at The Forum
Huawei says its own operating system cannot replace Android
Proud India launches historic bid to put spacecraft on Moon
Lucas Adams to exit NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' as Tripp Dalton
Essential Science: Is anorexia partly caused by gut bacteria?
French submarine lost in 1968 located in Mediterranean