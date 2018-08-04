Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty has a major reason to be proud. On August 4, he won the men's 100 meter breaststroke at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships. In the men's 100 meter breaststroke final, which took place earlier today, the British Olympian won with a world record time of 57.00 seconds (which was also a European record and championship record). Peaty left James Wilby (who also competes for Great Britain) in second place with 58.54 seconds, and Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov in third place with 58.96 meters (and a national record for Russia). Peaty was able to improve his previous world record by .13 seconds. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Peaty won the gold medal in the Men's 100 meter breaststroke with 57.13 seconds. In the 4×100 meter medley relay, Peaty won the silver medal as part of Team Great Britain. The Royal Family had In October of 2017, Peaty was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, in a ceremony that was held at Buckingham Palace. To learn more about competitive swimmer Adam Peaty, follow him on On August 3, Peaty had set a championship record in the heats with 57.89 seconds, and he won the semi-finals in 58.04 seconds.In the men's 100 meter breaststroke final, which took place earlier today, the British Olympian won with a world record time of 57.00 seconds (which was also a European record and championship record). Peaty left James Wilby (who also competes for Great Britain) in second place with 58.54 seconds, and Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov in third place with 58.96 meters (and a national record for Russia). Peaty was able to improve his previous world record by .13 seconds.At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Peaty won the gold medal in the Men's 100 meter breaststroke with 57.13 seconds. In the 4×100 meter medley relay, Peaty won the silver medal as part of Team Great Britain. The Royal Family had congratulated Peaty on his gold medal win at the Olympics, especially since he had won the first gold medal for Great Britain in the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.In October of 2017, Peaty was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, in a ceremony that was held at Buckingham Palace.To learn more about competitive swimmer Adam Peaty, follow him on Twitter , and on Instagram More about Adam Peaty, European Championships, World record, Swimming, breaststroke Adam Peaty European Championshi... World record Swimming breaststroke