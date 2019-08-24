Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Kefalonia - 81-year-old Greek woman, Anastasia Gerolymatou, has a major reason to celebrate. She set a Guinness World Record in windsurfing. She is the sole 81-year-old windsurfer and has been preparing to accomplish this feature for four decades. Each day, she wakes up inquiring what the weather is like. She is a firm believer that "age is just a number." Whenever she is surfing at sea, she feels at home. Once she accomplished this goal, Anastasia was congratulated by family, friends and on social media from people all over the world. She has been windsurfing in the island of Kefalonia for over 40 years. Anastasia and her life story is an inspiration for us all. Her message to the youth is to persevere and to "never give up on their dreams." Her daily routine begins in a traditional fashion, baking bread in a wooden oven, and she subsequently collects olives from her olive trees; moreover, windsurfing is what is near and dear to her heart. For Gerolymatou, windsurfing is a liberating activity. Anastasia is affectionately known as the "Golden Doe of the Ionian Sea." Congratulations to Anastasia, as she makes Greeks from all over the world proud. To learn more about Anastasia Gerolymatou, follow her on Gerolymatou was able to windsurf 18 nautical miles of sea from Skala, Kefalonia to Kyllini, which is in the Peloponnese. She accomplished this feature in six consecutive nonstop hours. Ironically enough, Kefalonia is the Greek island where both of this journalist's parents were born and raised.She is the sole 81-year-old windsurfer and has been preparing to accomplish this feature for four decades. Each day, she wakes up inquiring what the weather is like. She is a firm believer that "age is just a number." Whenever she is surfing at sea, she feels at home.Once she accomplished this goal, Anastasia was congratulated by family, friends and on social media from people all over the world. She has been windsurfing in the island of Kefalonia for over 40 years. Anastasia and her life story is an inspiration for us all.Her message to the youth is to persevere and to "never give up on their dreams." Her daily routine begins in a traditional fashion, baking bread in a wooden oven, and she subsequently collects olives from her olive trees; moreover, windsurfing is what is near and dear to her heart. For Gerolymatou, windsurfing is a liberating activity.Anastasia is affectionately known as the "Golden Doe of the Ionian Sea." Congratulations to Anastasia, as she makes Greeks from all over the world proud.To learn more about Anastasia Gerolymatou, follow her on Facebook and on Instagram More about Greek, Guinness world record, Grandma More news from Greek Guinness world recor... Grandma