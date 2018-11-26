Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports New York - On November 19, the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. It honored achievements in American swimming, and the award ceremony benefits the USA Swimming Foundation. Michael Andrew Gary Hahn 19-year-old swimmer and four-time 2018 national champion Swimmers posing with Coach Jack Meehan Gary Hahn Swimmer Kevin Cordes, Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards Gary Hahn Kathleen Baker's 100 meter backstroke race at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships was named "Female Race of the Year," where she set a world record, and Ryan Murphy's 100 meter backstroke at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships was named "Male Race of the Year." Andrew Wilson at the Golden Goggle Awards red carpet Gary Hahn Kaitlin Sandeno World champion and four-time Olympic medalist swimmer Kaitlin Sandeno was present at the ceremony, and she co-hosted the red carpet along with Cullen Jones, who is also a four-time Olympic medalist (two gold medals, two silver medals for Team USA). "I was honored to be there," Sandeno said. "There were such great energy and vibes. It's always such a fabulous event. I love getting to see everyone all dressed up and to be able to celebrate a strong Pan Pac Team." Kaitlin Sandeno Don Le Sandeno continued, "I loved co-hosting with Cullen Jones. Cullen and I go way back, so it's awesome to do the hosting with someone I feel so comfortable with and have a great rapport with." Cullen Jones, Kevin Cordes and Ryan Murphy at the Golden Goggles red carpet in New York Gary Hahn On her plans for the future, Sandeno said, "I am pumped for 2019 and I have exciting news to share very soon. I have been working on my bucket list and have a major one to announce. My company, Laguna Fin, is looking forward to another strong year as we are growing and getting our name out there. I am excited to be back on deck for more swim meets as well getting some more hosting opportunities." To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its Katie Ledecky and Ryan Murphy took home the most prestigious awards, being named "Female Athlete of the Year" and "Male Athlete of the Year" respectively. Murphy was the night's biggest winner, sweeping all three categories he was nominated in.19-year-old swimmer and four-time 2018 national champion Michael Andrew was named "Breakout Performer of the Year," and Stanford University's Greg Meehan took home his second consecutive "Coach of the Year" win.Swimmer Micah Sumrall triumphed with the "Perseverance Award," and the Men's 4 × 100 meter medley relay (comprised of Ryan Murphy, Andrew Wilson, Caeleb Dressel, and Nathan Adrian) claimed the "Relay Performance of the Year."Kathleen Baker's 100 meter backstroke race at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships was named "Female Race of the Year," where she set a world record, and Ryan Murphy's 100 meter backstroke at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships was named "Male Race of the Year."World champion and four-time Olympic medalist swimmer Kaitlin Sandeno was present at the ceremony, and she co-hosted the red carpet along with Cullen Jones, who is also a four-time Olympic medalist (two gold medals, two silver medals for Team USA). "I was honored to be there," Sandeno said. "There were such great energy and vibes. It's always such a fabulous event. I love getting to see everyone all dressed up and to be able to celebrate a strong Pan Pac Team."Sandeno continued, "I loved co-hosting with Cullen Jones. Cullen and I go way back, so it's awesome to do the hosting with someone I feel so comfortable with and have a great rapport with."On her plans for the future, Sandeno said, "I am pumped for 2019 and I have exciting news to share very soon. I have been working on my bucket list and have a major one to announce. My company, Laguna Fin, is looking forward to another strong year as we are growing and getting our name out there. I am excited to be back on deck for more swim meets as well getting some more hosting opportunities."To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its official website More about Golden Goggle, Awards, New york, Swimming, Katie Ledecky Golden Goggle Awards New york Swimming Katie Ledecky