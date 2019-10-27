Budapest
On October 27, the second day of the International Swimming League (ISL) competition in Budapest was held. Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak was victorious.
A 2019 world champion, Milak won the men's 200 meter butterfly race for Team Iron with a time of 1:49.98. Fellow Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu, also from Team Iron, won first place in the women's 200 meter butterfly race with a time of 2:05.37, and she claimed first place in the women's 200 meter individual medley (IM) clocking 2:05.11
As Digital Journal reported, 19-year-old Kristof Milak smashed Michael Phelps' world record in the men's 200 meter butterfly at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The final point standings for the ISL competition in Budapest were as follows: London Roar was in the lead with 505 points, Team Iron finished in second place with 425 points, Los Angeles Current claimed third place with 408 points and the New York Breakers came in fourth place with 292.5 points.
Iron will be competing again on November 23 and 24 as part of the International Swimming League (ISL) at the London Aquatic Centre in Great Britain.
