Gwangju - Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak has a major reason to celebrate. He smashed Michael Phelps' 10-year world record in the men's 200 meter butterfly. He proved to be a true force to be reckoned with. Last year, Milak had won the gold medal in the men's 200 meter butterfly at the European Championships in Glasgow. Daiya Seto of Japan came in second place with a time of 1:53.86, while South African swimmer Chad le Clos finished in third place with at a time of 1:54.15. Milak was able to finish this butterfly race 3.13 seconds than silver medalist Daiya Seto. American swimmer Zach Harting came in sixth place in this race with a time of 1:55.69. It is evident that the 19-year-old Kristof Milak is now the new king of the men's 200 meter butterfly and his future in the sport of swimming is bright and promising. Malik will also be competing in the men's 100 meter butterfly at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, which should also be an exciting race to follow. In addition to Malik, Hungary won two additional gold medals. Kristof Rasovszky won the gold medal in the men's 5 kilometer race in the open water swimming, while Katinka Hosszu won the gold medal in the women's 200 meter individual medley. Milak triumphed at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, where he crushed the men's 200 meter butterfly, claiming the gold medal in a world record time of 1:50:73. American swimming superstar Michael Phelps held the previous world record of 1:51.51 in this event, which he set in Rome, Italy, back in July of 2009.